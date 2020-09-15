Ramya Krishnan Posts Famjam Photo On Turning 'Fifty And Fabulous'

Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan celebrated her 50th birthday with her family and took to her Instagram handle to share the picture. All her fans rushed to wish her in the comment section and swamped the entire comment section with birthday wishes. Check out Ramya Krishnan’s Instagram post.

Ramya Krishnan on turning 'fifty and fabulous'

Ramya Krishnan shared a beautiful birthday celebration photo on her Instagram with a caption that stated her happiness at celebrating her 50th birthday with her family. Everyone in the photo can be seen posing for the camera. Fans can also see a cake with two candles placed in front of the actor.

Her fans rushed to her Instagram to wish her on her special day. See how beautifully her fans wished her in the comments and the cutest part was how one of the fans, with reference to her role as Rani Sivagami Devi, addressed her as a "Queen".

Ramya Krishnan is not much of an active Instagram user like other celebrities but she does give her fans a sneak peek into her life once in a while. The actor loves being around her on-screen and off-screen family and is often seen posting moments of her with them. On the occasion of Ramya Krishnan’s birthday, let’s glance through some of her other Instagram photos.

A sneak peek into Ramya Krishnan’s Instagram

On the work front

Ramya Krishnan is famous for his role in the Baahubali series as Sivagami Devi. She is a versatile actor who managed to bag several roles in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. She made her debut in the Tamil industry at the age of 14. Apart from her spectacular performance in the Baahubali series, she has also essayed several roles in different language films namely Padayappa, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Allari Priyudu, Pinni and several others. Not many people know that Ramya Krishnan has essayed a variety of roles in Hindi movies as well. The list includes Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Shapath, Wajood, Banarasi Babu, Khal Nayak, Loha and many others.

Image Source: Ramya Krishnan Instagram

