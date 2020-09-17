Ramya Krishnan Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes: 'You All Have Made My Day Very Special'

Actor Ramya Krishnan on Wednesday, September 16, a day after her birthday, shared a video online thanking all her fans and well-wishers. "Thank you very much, you all made my birthday very special," said Ramya Krishnan in the video. Krishnan added that she felt loved and blessed after watching the videos made by her fans on her birthday.

"Some fans made lovely videos that touched my heart. It made me feel special," said Ramya Krishnan. The actor lastly said that she is overwhelmed with fans' sweet gestures and asked them to always shower their love on her. She said, "Keep loving me always."

Check out Ramya Krishnan's video:

Ramya Krishnan celebrates her birthday with FamJam

Ramya Krishnan turned 50 on Tuesday, September 16. On her birthday, Ramya shared pictures from her birthday celebrations online. Sharing the picture, Ramya Krishnan wrote, "Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!!". (sic) The photos shared by Ramya Krishnan went viral on the internet. Here are pictures from Ramya Krishan's birthday celebration.

Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod pic.twitter.com/aaMalghhp6 — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 14, 2020

What's next for Ramya Krishnan on the work front?

Ramya Krishnan will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's untitled film. The movie, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, also features actors like Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. The film marks the Hindi movie debut of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot of the movie is presently halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the crew will soon commence the shoot soon.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur under their respective production banners. The film will simultaneously release in Hindi and Telugu. Besides the upcoming flick, Ramya Krishnan also has the second season of her digital series Queen. The series, starring Ramya Krishnan in the lead, is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha. It also features actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Vanita Krishnachandra, Sonia Aggarwal, and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. The shoot for the digital series will soon resume.

