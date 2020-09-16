Inside Ramya Krishnan's Glitzy And Pompous Birthday Bash With Family And Friends; See Pics

Actor Ramya Krishnan of the Baahubali franchise (2015, 2017) fame turned 50 on Tuesday, September 16. On her birthday, Ramya shared pictures from her birthday celebrations online. Sharing the picture, Ramya Krishnan wrote, "Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!!". (sic) The photos shared by Ramya Krishnan went viral on the internet.

Pictures from Ramya Krishnan's birthday bash were also shared by some social media users online. The photos shared online have a stunning Ramya Krishnan ringing-in her birthday with style and glam. Here are pictures from Ramya Krishnan's birthday bash.

Ramya Krishnan's birthday pictures:

"Happy 50th," says celebrities wishing Ramya Krishnan on birthday

Many South India celebrities extended wishes to Ramya Krishna on her birthday. "Happpy happpy bday mam... love u sooo much," (sic) wrote host and presenter Divyadarshini aka DD. Meanwhile, actor Vimala Raman also wished Ramya Krishnan with sweet a wish.

What's next for Ramya Krishnan on the work front?

Ramya Krishnan will be next seen in the second season of her digital series Queen. The series, starring Ramya Krishnan in the lead, is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha. It also features actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Vanita Krishnachandra, Sonia Aggarwal, Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. The series is directed by Gautham Menon and co-directed by Prasath Murugesan.

Besides the upcomer, Ramya Krishnan has Puri Jagannadh's untitled film with Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. The movie is an action-thriller that will mark the Bollywood debut of popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting of the film is stalled due to the pandemic.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur under their respective production banners. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi and Telugu. Apart from the upcomer, Ramya Krishnan has an array of films at different stages of production in the pipeline.

