Vadivelu's Net Worth As Kollywood's Comedy King Rings In His 60th Birthday; Read Details

Actor and playback singer, Kumaravadivel Natarajan, known by his professional name Vadivelu, has won a million hearts with his indelible comic chops. Vedivelu began his career with his role in the film, En Rasavin Manasile, helmed by Kasthuri Raja. Ever since then, he has been a part of several movies in his illustrative career. Here's a look at Vadivelu's net worth.

Vadivelu's net worth

As per the report of Goldenchennai.com, Vadivelu's net worth is Rs 80 crore ($11 million). Vadivelu's net worth is apprehensive of his appearances in films. Vadivelu has appeared in over 200 films and has also bagged laurels in his career. Born to Natarajan Pillai and Sarojini, Vadivelu hails from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The actor-comedian has four children. He has three daughters, Kannigaparameswari, Karthiga, Kalaivani. Vadivelu also has a son, Subramani, who tied the knot with Puvaneswari on December 10, 2014.

Vadivelu's movies

Initially, Vadivelu appeared alongside actors Goundamani and Senthil. After he was roped in for the 1994 film titled, Kadhalan, he rose to fame. Kadhalan stars Prabhu Deva and Nagma in lead roles. Vadivelu's movies like Kaalam Maari Pochu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Chandramukhi, Marudhamalai, Nagaram Marupakkam among others were well received by the audience.

He was last seen in the Atlee Kumar directorial titled Mersal, alongside Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Samantha Akkineni. The film received rave reviews from fans. After his 2017 film, Vadivelu has been away from the celluloid.

Happy Birthday Vaigai Puyal VADIVELU ANNA THALAIVA pic.twitter.com/ZnmoezDjFA — Krishna Kumar.kk (@MrtamizhanKris1) September 12, 2020

As Vadivelu turned a year older on September 12, wishes have been pouring in on social media. A user wrote, "Leave aside his Expression and Dialogue Delivery, Just his Character name and Getups are Enough to make the Millions of Audience Laugh."

Another tweet read, "The Main Reason Of Engaging a Peak level Madness In Friends Movie Is Him. Apparently, Every Vijay Anna and Suriya Sivakumar Anna fans won't Forget The Nesamani Character." Check out some tweets.

No other comedians made us laugh like hell by just with their body language and without hurting other person's emotions. Wishing the Legendary #Vadivelu sir, a very happy birthday on behalf of #Master @actorvijay and his fans! ❤️ #HBDLegendVadivelu #HappyBirthdayVadivelu pic.twitter.com/W40MsNzuRG — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) September 12, 2020

Leave aside his Expression and Dialogue Delivery, Just his Character name and Getups are Enough to make the Millions of Audience Laugh👌



Happy Birthday Vadivelu Sir Behalf of All Thala Fans 👉🎂#HappyBirthdayVadivelu#Valimai pic.twitter.com/kguZ6prn0U — Kerala Ajith Fans - KAF (@KeralaAjithFC) September 12, 2020

