Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj And Other Celebrity Couples Who Became 'official' In 2020

Back in the month of May, actor Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to partner Miheeka Bajaj and tied the knot with her on August 8. During the first week of August, actor Tara Sutaria also made her relationship official with beau Aadar Jain through her social media post. Take a look at the list of celebrities who officially became a couple in the year 2020 and read on to know more about them:

Celebs who officially became a couple in 2020

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati took to his social media in early May to announce that his partner Miheeka Bajaj had said yes to his proposal. The duo exchanged rings towards that end of May in 2020. The couple had been dating for quite some time but managed to keep their relationship hidden from the media spotlight. They later revealed that will tie the knot on August 8 and celebrated all the pre-wedding ceremonies on August 7 with their close friends and family in attendance.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

There have been a lot of rumours about Tara Sutaria dating Aadar Jain but the two always kept mum about it. Fans only got their confirmation when Tara Sutaria took to her social media on August 6 to wish Aadar Jain for his birthday. She wrote in the caption, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain ðŸ–¤". [sic] Reacting to the post, Aadar Jain commented, "I love you".

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised everyone on January 1, 2020, by announcing his engagement to Natasa StankoviÄ‡. According to reports, the couple got engaged on December 31 but made it public on January 1. The duo announced their pregnancy a few months later. Hardik and Natasa welcomed a cute little baby boy on July 31.

Dil Raju and Tejaswini Reddy

Wishing Tollywood Ace Producer #DilRaju garu and #Tejaswini a Happy Married life.. :-) pic.twitter.com/TNCFgfq8M1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 11, 2020

Indian film producer Dil Raju recently got married for the second time in a very low-key ceremony. Reports reveal that his wife is an air hostess at Shamshabad airport. His first wife Anitha passed away in 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.

