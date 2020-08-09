Samantha Akkineni Shares Beautiful Picture From Rana Daggubati & Miheeka's Wedding

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 and got married as per Telugu and Marwari rituals. Pictures of the wedding and the guest list started surfacing the internet in the late evening where the couple looked amazing while complementing each other. Actress Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya among others were on the guestlist kept the fans on toes while sharing several pictures from the special day.

A beautiful family portrait from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

Post the wedding, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture-perfect family portrait as she welcomed Miheeka Bajaj to the Daggubati family. A lot of celebs including Mahesh Babu, Nani, Ram Charan, and others congratulated the newly wedded couple on social media. For their special day, Rana Daggubati picked traditional South Indian gold pancha and a full-sleeved lalchi while Miheeka Bajaj looked drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna ivory lehenga. Miheeka accessorized her outfit with a piece of heavy Polki jewelry, matha Patti, nose ring, and traditional kalirey worn with the bangles.

Apart from Samantha, actor Ram Charan also shared a beautiful picture from the wedding celebrations wherein in one of the pictures he can be seen posing with the groom in the mask while the in the other Ram Charan can be seen posing with the newly married couple with his wife Upasana Kamineni.

Apart from the above stars, Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu also shared a picture of the adorable couple on his Instagram from their Haldi ceremony where the couple can be seen looking happy as they pose together. While captioning the post, Mahesh congratulated the couple and wished the two with a lifetime of love and happiness.

Rana’s uncle Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna Akkineni too were a part of the rituals. Earlier in the day, the Baahubali star had shared a pic with Venkatesh and his father Suresh Babu, and stated that he was ‘ready.’ Pictures from the numerous ceremonies like Mehendi had been going viral in the last few days. Rana, known for his evil Bhalladeva act in Baahubali, has also featured in numerous Bollywood films like Dum Maro Dum, Baby, and Housefull 4. Miheeka runs an event management company.

