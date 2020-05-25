Rana Daggubati Reveals Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj Is His 'cousin's Classmate'; Check Out

Rana Daggubati, who got engaged to Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony on Thursday, in a recent interview, revealed that his fiancee is his cousin Aashritha's classmate. For the unknown, Aashritha is Rana Daggubati's cousin and actor Venkatesh Daggubati's eldest daughter. Further in the interview, Rana also revealed that he found out that he was in love with Miheeka pre-lockdown and wasting no time, the Baahubali actor proposed her. Following which, he shared a picture with Miheeka Bajaj on his social media and wrote: "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." (sic)

Check out the picture

Recently, Rana Daggubati took social media by storm when he confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. Soon after the announcement, several media reports made assumptions about Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's first meeting. However, refuting all the rumours, Rana Daggubati, in the recent interview, revealed that the couple have known each other for a long time and were reportedly friends. Incidentally, Rana's marriage proposal did not come as a surprise to Miheeka Bajaj, revealed Baahubali actor.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on May 21, 2020. The engagement was a low-key affair because of the pandemic and on-going lockdown. Rana and Miheeka's engagement, however, was attended by some of their close relatives. Here's a picture from their engagement.

What's next for Rana Daggubati?

Rana Daggubati has Virata Parvam in his kitty. The upcomer, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Priyamani in the lead, is reported to be a socio-political thriller, where the lead characters play the role of Naxalite leaders. The Venu Udugala directorial is currently under production and will release in early 2021. Besides the upcomer, Rana Daggubati also has Prabu Solomon's multi-lingual Kadan, which features an ensemble cast consisting of Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgoankar in pivotal roles. The movie was supposed to hit the screens this April, however, due to nationwide lockdown, the movie's release is pushed.

