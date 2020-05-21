Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Adorable Pics From Their 'Roka' Ceremony; Check Here

Rana Daggubati took the internet by storm as he went on to introduce his better half, Miheeka Bajaj a couple of days ago. He shared an adorable picture of them as he proposed to her. This photo was a rage on social media and fans couldn't stop going gaga over it.

And now, the actor has shared a brand new photo with Miheeka. In the picture, Rana Daggubati can be seen sporting a white shirt and a white lungi with golden borders. While Miheeka Bajaj can be seen sporting a pink and yellow coloured saree with an embroidered blouse.

She completed the look with traditional jewellery, wavy hairdo, and bright natural makeup. The couple looks stunning together in the picture. Along with the post, Rana Daggubati also wrote saying, “And it’s official!!” Check out pics from Rana and Miheeka's roka ceremony below.

Miheeka Bajaj also went on to share a delightful picture which is a sight for the sore eyes. In the picture, Rana Daggubati can be seen adorably looking Miheeka Bajaj as she is all smiles. Along with the post, she also wrote, “To the beginning of forever.” Check out the picture below.

Seeing these happy pictures, fans and co-stars could not keep calm. They went all out to write all sorts of nice things in the comment section. Actors such as Samantha Akkineni, Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda and more went on to congratulate and praise their adorable picture.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been dating for years. The couple, however, managed to keep their relationship under wraps the whole time. As per reports, Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of Dew Drop Design Company, an event management firm. She's also close friends with actor Sonam Kapoor and her entire family.

Recently, it has been revealed that the families of Rana and Miheeka have begun planning their wedding which could take place this December. An official announcement regarding the wedding date and venue will be revealed soon. Rana’s father D Suresh Babu also revealed that during these tough times, they finally have a reason to celebrate. He further added saying that the duo has known each other for quite some time and they are all very happy for them.

