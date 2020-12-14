Rana Daggubati & Raja Kumari Pay Musical Tribute To 'victory Venkastesh' On His Birthday

Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati paid a special tribute to the legendary icon Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday. The evergreen star celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, December 13. On the special occasion, Rana, took to Instagram to announce that his newly released SouthBay has launched its classic track ‘Attention Everybody’ which is crooned by famous American rapper and pop star Raja Kumari.

Rana Daggubati & Raja Kumari’s special tribute for Venkatesh

While revealing the launch of ‘Attention Everybody’, Rana shared an intriguing poster featuring the face of ‘Victory Venkatesh’. Rana also articulated that he learnt everything including ‘style and swag’ from him. Hence, he couldn’t find a better start for his SouthBay’s first T-pop song. Rana further added that it was great working with the acclaimed pop star Raja Kumari who brought an ‘international vibe’ to the track. Here’s taking a quick look at how Rana Daggubati wished Venkatesh Daggubati on his 60th birthday:

Style Swag and everything I learnt was from him!! Couldn’t find a better start to bring out the first SouthBay T-PoP song than

“Attention-Everybody”!! Best one for his fans who loved the old and

Working with RajaKumari truly brought about an international vibe to the song and was happiest to bring her to Rap and sing in Telugu. So here’s to a many more such singles from SouthBay!!

As soon as the announcement was made, it created a tremendous buzz amongst Venkatesh’s fans. While some flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes for the star, others found the track ‘awesome’. Check out how fans reacted here:

Within just a day of its release ‘Attention Bay’ has garnered a positive response from the Tollywood fans. The music video has already been viewed by 66k fans online on YouTube. Attention Everybody features classic stills of Venkatesh Daggubati’s dance moves. Raja Kumari’s English and Telugu verses adds spice to the song. ‘Going straight for the gold’ essays the lyrics of the track. Ever since the track is out, fans have also paid special attention to Raja Kumari’s Telugu debut. Check out what fans had to say about it:

(Promo Image Source: Raja Kumari & Rana Daggubati Instagram)

