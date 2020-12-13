Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Movies You Didn't Know The 'Baahubali' Actor Was A Part Of

Rana Daggubati, born on December 14, 1984, is a very well-known and celebrated Indian movie actor, producer, television personality, and an entrepreneur, best known for his work in the South Indian movie industry. Rana Daggubati's movies like Leader, Lrishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Baahubali, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Having been in the industry for over a decade, the actor has made a huge name for himself and has appeared in many movies. But, there have been some movies where Rana Daggubati’s appearances went unnoticed. Today, on Rana Daggubati's birthday, here are some movies that fans might not know Rana Daggubati was a part of. Read further ahead to know more about Rana Daggubati's films.

Rana Daggubati's films

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is a Hindi language coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama movie, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie cast Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapoor as the lead characters. The movie also cast Rana Daggubati playing the character of Vikram Sahai. His cameo appearance in the movie might have gone unnoticed by the audience but his acting in the movie was perfect.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Krish Jagarlamudi Shares Rare Post With Rana Daggubati

Arrambam (2013)

Arrambam is a Tamil language action thriller drama movie, directed by Vishnuvardhan. The movie cast Arya, Nayanthara, Taapsee Pannu, Akshara Gowda, Ajith Kumar, and Kishore as the lead characters. The movie also cast Rana Daggubati playing the character of Sanjay. The actor received many praises even for his cameo appearance in the movie.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's Thriller Films That Keep His Audience On The Edge Of Their Seats

Dongaata (2015)

Dongaata is a Telugu language crime comedy-drama movie, directed by Vammsi Kreshna. The movie cast Lakshi Manchu, Adivi Sesh, Pragathi, and Brahmananandam as the lead characters. The movie also cast Rana Daggubati playing himself in a cameo. The actor’s appearance in the movie was not highlighted and might have gone unnoticed by many.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Brings His Second Guest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam On His Channel 'SouthbayLive'

NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019)

NTR: Kathanayakudu is a Telugu language biographical movie, based on the real-life of South Indian actor NT Rama Rao. The movie cast, Vidya Balan and Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead characters. The movie also cast Rana Daggubati playing the character of N Chandrababu Naidu, for which he was highly praised.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Turns 'BSF Jawan' For 'Mission Frontline'; Celebs Say 'can't Wait'

Enai Noki Paayum Thota (2019)

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is a Tamil language action thriller drama movie, written, directed, and co-produced by Gautham Menon. The movie cast Megha Akash, Sunaina, Sasikumar, and Dhanush as the lead characters. The movie also cast Rana Daggubati playing the character of the director in a cameo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.