When Rana Daggubati Won The Highest Honour For Visual Effects In The Film 'Sainikudu'

Rana Daggubati is an Indian film actor, producer, and television personality. He is also visual effects coordinator and an entrepreneur known primarily for his work in Telugu language films, as well as for his work in Hindi and Tamil language films. Not many fans may be aware of the fact that he has worked as a visual effects coordinator for around 70 films.

Before he became an actor, he started his own production company, Spirit Media. In the film industry, Rana was a bit of an exception. Belonging to the Daggubati family, he started as a special effects coordinator. Rana Daggubati won the State Nandi Award for Best Special Effects in 2006 for the Telugu film Sainikudu, as a Visual Effects Producer.

He has won many awards for his contribution to the film industry. Again in 2006, Rana received the National Film Award for co-producing Bommalata – A Bellyful of Dreams. He won the Filmfare best debutant male for his debut, Leader. He also won the Zee Cine Award for the Best Male Debutant for his debut in Bollywood, Dum Maro Dum in 2011. Rana has rooted himself as one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema, as well as being described as one of the few actors in India who has received accolades from the pan-India audience having played variety of roles, from leading roles to supporting characters, in various languages.

Sainikudu is an Indian Telugu language action film. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar and the music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. It casts Mahesh Babu and Trisha in the lead roles. Irrfan Khan is the antagonist. In the movie, Prakash Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Telangana Shakuntala, and Ajay play supporting roles.

The plot of the story revolves around Siddharth (Mahesh Babu) and his friends who rescue a village in Warangal from severe floods. Siddharth tries to help flood victims. He wants to save the relief material from going into the wrong hands. This leads to a war between him and a corrupt politician, resulting in many twists and turns.

