Rana Daggubati And Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam' Makers Release 'Kolu Kolu' Lyrical Video

Earlier this month, the makers of Virata Parvam revealed the release date of the film as April 20, 2021. The makers have also promised to release the film in theatres, in an attempt to make viewers go back to big-screens again. One of Virata Parvam’s song Kolu Kolu’s lyrical video released today along with a few pictures of Sai Pallavi, from the film.

The soulful song Kolu Kolu features some still images of Sai Pallavi from the film. The actor looks beautiful in the still images as the soulful song plays in the background. Sai Pallavi can be seen in simple outfits throughout the song. In most of the still images, the actor is seen wearing a half saree carrying a pretty smile on her face. Through the video, one can also guess that Sai Pallavi will be seen as a rural girl who has fallen head over heels with someone and cannot hide her feelings.

Kolu Kolu song is sung by Divya Malika and Suresh Bobbili. The lyrics of the song are penned by Chandrabose and the music is directed by Suresh Bobbili. Within a few minutes of its release, the song has already garnered 25k views on YouTube. Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubatti's fans on Instagram left comments under their YouTube video.

The film is directed by Venu Udugala. Virata Parvam cast also includes actors Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in pivotal roles. The film was supposed to release earlier than its actual release date but was delayed due to the Pandemic. The film's shooting had stalled due to the Pandemic and resumed after the Central government eased some restrictions. Virata Parvam will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film Virata Parvam will follow the story of Naxalites and their lives. While actor Rana Daggubati, Priya Mani and Nandita Das will be seen playing the roles of Naxals, Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in the film.

