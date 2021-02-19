Rana Daggubati Responds For The Wishes For Completing 11 Years In Telugu Cinema

Rana Daggubati has established himself as one of the top actors in Telugu cinema, having delivered a number of memorable performances on screen. He has now completed 11 years since his debut in Telugu films, and has started receiving wishes for his milestones from all over. The actor has acknowledged some of these wishes in his Instagram stories as well. Here is a glimpse at his humble response, along with some of the top films that he has worked in his film career in Telugu cinema.

Rana Daggubati completes 11 years in Telugu cinema

Rana Daggubati has made a space for himself in Telugu films, having played both positive and negative roles in various film projects. His popularity among the Telugu audience has rapidly increased in the last few years and has created a strong fan base for himself. On the occasion of him completing 11 years in Telugu films, he received wishes from Filmy Focus and Suresh Productions on Instagram. They posted snaps from his various roles in Telugu films and congratulated him on the milestone. The actor made sure to acknowledge them by posting their wishes on his Instagram story and humbly thanking them.

The actor had made his debut in Leader, which release in 2010. That was followed by a few more films, including Nenu Naa Rakshasi and Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. His major breakthrough success came a few years later in 2015, when he played the iconic negative role of Bhallaladeva in Bahubali: The Beginning. The film received a massive response from all over the country and made him extremely popular. That was followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, which became a bigger success than its last film. He also worked in other it film Nene Raju Nene Mantri which released in the same year.

The actor will also be completing a decade in Hindi films, since his debut Hindi film was Dum Maaro Dum, which release in 2011. He has worked in several hit Hindi films as well, having received praises from critics all over. Some of his top Hindi films include Baby, The Ghazi Attack, Housefull 4 and more.

