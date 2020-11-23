Rana Daggubati Reveals Severe Illness On Samantha's Show, There Was '30% Chance Of Death'

Rana Daggubati has impressed fans with his mighty character in the much-loved film Baahubali yet there is something that his fans don’t know about him. During his recent appearance on the chat show Sam Jam hosted by actress Samantha Akkineni, the actor revealed about his health condition that could have led to death in the past. During the chat show, for the first time, Rana Daggubati opened up about going through a critical health condition.

Rana Daggubati opens up about his health

The makers of the show released a small promo of the show where the actor can be seen opening about his health condition which left his fans and Samantha teary-eyed. While talking about the same, the Baby actor said, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or hemorrhage and a 30 per cent chance of death straight."

Samantha Akkineni who also got emotional after hearing about the story narrated by Rana shared about witnessing Rana Daggubati being strong throughout his tough time in life. In July last year, Rana Daggubati's leaner look photos triggered reports that he was unwell. His fans were totally taken aback by the actor's shocking transformation. Reports also stated that he was set to undergo a kidney transplant.

Hailing Rana as a superhero, Sam said in the promo “Though people were crumbling around you, you were like a rock. I have seen it in front of my eyes and that’s why he is a superhero to me.” While captioning the short clip from the show, the makers took to Twitter and wrote, “Here's a glimpse into Episode 2 of #SamJam! Premieres November 27 on @ahavideoIN. Get ready for a roller coaster ride of emotions!”

Meanwhile, recently Rana Daggubati launched his Youtube channel South Bay. Rana Daggubati's videos will showcase multilingual stories from 10 seconds to 10 hours. The Youtube channel South Bay will host unscripted celebrity content, music, news, animation, fiction, and many more for the entertainment of the audience.

