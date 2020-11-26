Unseen Pic Of The Day: Krish Jagarlamudi Shares Rare Post With Rana Daggubati

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi director Krish Jagarlamudi took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, 2020, to share an unseen picture of him and actor Rana Daggubati from his archives. The duo looks completely unrecognisable in this major throwback picture. Rana also shared the post on his social media adding a quirky comment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Krish Jagarlamudi shared a rare picture of him and Rana Daggubati. In the picture, Krish can be seen covering his mouth with a cloth as he bursts into laughter. One can also see Rana laughing in the background. In the post, Krish can be seen sporting a red printed t-shirt. Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, can be seen donning a black vest and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Along with this rare picture, Krish penned a sweet and simple caption. He wrote, “From the archives… @ranadaggubati”. Rana, on the other hand, was quick to comment and re-share the picture on his social media handle. He wrote, “too cool with a laughing emoji”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Rana Daggubati Reveals Severe Illness On Samantha's Show, There Was '30% Chance Of Death'

This is not the first time Krish went on to share a throwback picture on his social media handle with actor Rana Daggubati. Earlier to this post, the director went on to share another unseen picture on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the director can be seen standing behind Rana and is resting his hands on him. In the picture, Krish can be seen wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans. Rana can be seen sporting a vest. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Rana Daggubati Was Not The Original Choice In 'Bangalore Naatkal'; Read Movie's Trivia

Krish Jagarlamudi and Rana Daggubati's movies

Krish and Rana share a good rapport with each other and it is quite evident through their social media handles. The duo worked with each other in the film, N.T.R. Kathanayakudu, which went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs. The film is based on the journey of the legendary Telugu actor, filmmaker and former Chief Minister Late Taraka Rama Rao Nandamuri.

Also read | When Rana Daggubati Won The Highest Honour For Visual Effects In The Film 'Sainikudu'

Also read | Rana Daggubati Introduces Vijay Varma As Billa From His Youtube Channel South Bay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.