Rana Daggubati's Movies Wherein He Was The Narrator; See List

Actor Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, has essayed the role of a narrator in a few Telugu movies. From Sai Dharam Tej starrer Winner (2017) to Sumanth starrer Subrahmanyapuram (2018), here's a list of films where Rana Daggubati has played the narrator. Check out the list here.

Rana Daggubati's movies as a narrator

Winner (2017)

The movie, starring Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonia Aggarwal in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who gets separated from his family at a young age. Winner, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, has Rana Daggubati as a narrator. Interestingly, Rana lends his voice for some important sequences of the film. The movie released in 2017 to positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Rajaratham (2018)

The movie, starring Arya, Avantika Shetty, Nirup Bhandari in the lead, narrates the tale of Abhi and Megha who fall in love on a bus journey. The film, written and directed by Anup Bhandari, marks the Kannada movie debut of Arya. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati replaced Puneet Rajakumar as the narrator of the Telugu version of the Kannada film.

Subrahmanyapuram (2018)

The movie, starring Sumanth and Eesha Rebba in the lead, has Rana Daggubati as the narrator in a few key sequences of the film. Subrahmanyapuram narrates the tale of an atheist who investigates the act of God and tries to debunk myths. The movie, written and directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, is one of the most appreciated movies of the year.

What's next for Rana Daggubati on the work front?

Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Prabu Solomon's tri-lingual. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Pulkit Samrat in the lead is based on real-life incidents of animal abuse. The film is expected to simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

The movie is bankrolled by Sunil Lulla under his production banner. The film is slated to hit the marquee after the coronavirus scare subsides. Initially, the movie was slated to hit the silver screen in April 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. Besides the upcoming film, Rana has an array of movies at different stages of production.

