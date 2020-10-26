Rana Daggubati Celebrates Dussehra With Wife Miheeka And Her Family; See Pics

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj recently celebrated their first Dussehra after marriage. Miheeka’s mother posted a beautiful family picture with the duo. In the picture, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are seen posing with Miheeka’s parents. Miheeka Bajaj is seen dolled up for the occasion of Dussehra while Rana Daggubati opted for a casual look in white kurta and denim.

Miheeka opted for a purple floral printed saree paired with an off-white blouse. She completed the look with a sleek bun and statement earrings. Fans in a huge number appreciated the duo's picture. Take a look at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s photo.

Rana Daggubati talks about his love story with Miheeka Bajaj

Earlier, in an episode of No Filter Neha, Rana Daggubati revealed that he knew Miheeka Bajaj for a long time. The actor said that the latter went to school with his sister. He added that there are a few people who shift from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Moving ahead, Rana Daggubati said that they started talking amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor said that he felt right about the same. He concluded by saying that when good things happen, he does not question them too much and just goes for them.

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj in a studio

Rana Daggubati also recalled how he married Miheeka Bajaj amid the pandemic. The actor said that he decided to opt for a studio, which was five minutes away from his home. Following the safety norms and social distancing, he called less than 30 people at his wedding. After getting everyone tested for COVID-19, they attended the ceremony at the lawn.

Talking about family attending the function, Rana Daggubati said that he shot his wedding in VR and sent the same to them, who could not be at the ceremony. The actor said that he sent them VR headsets along with sweets and other things for family and friends to watch it live. Explaining about the virtual reality, he said that the viewers feel like they are at the wedding.

