Rana Daggubati Feels He Found The Strangest Time To Get Married To Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj

After Baahubali star Rana Daggubati stole the limelight and surprised his fans with the news of his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj, several fans are waiting for the wedding date. Though the news of the heartthrob's marriage has certainly broken the hearts of millions, however, as per reports during a recent interview to a media outlet, when Rana was asked if he would be having a grand wedding, the actor reportedly said that the wedding completely depends upon the situation.

Rana Daggubati shares inside story of his marriage plans

While opening up about his marriage plans, the Baby actor reportedly said that probably he has found the strangest time to get married. Having said that, the actor meant the current coronavirus pandemic situation which continues to increase its grim. As soon as Rana confirmed his relationship status and shared it with his fans, his fans were excited to know how did the proposal happen? When Rana was reportedly asked about the same, he said that Miheeka somewhere knew about his intentions and when he called her to meet him in person, she quickly understood. Later the world celebrated the good news where Miheeka finally nodded a yes to Rana's wedding proposal.

According to reports, Rana also revealed that he was serious regarding the relationship and was ready for commitment. He recalled the time when he met Miheeka first time and considered her his life partner. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged last week and on the engagement, while Rana wore a white shirt and a matching veshti, Miheeka looked pretty as a peach in an orange saree. Sharing the pictures from the engagement, Rana wrote: "And it's official”

Talking about Miheeka, she has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior décor. Earlier, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu reportedly shared the wedding plans and said that the duo might have a December wedding. He also reportedly hinted that the wedding can also be before December and also said that the details would be shared with his all once things are finalized.

