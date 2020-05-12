Tovino Thomas Opens Up About Lockdown, Hopes The World Will Return To Its Normal Pace Soon

Tovino Thomas was all geared up for the release of his maiden production Kilometers and Kilometers when the lockdown was announced. In a candid conversation with an online portal, Tovino Thomas emphasised on how lockdown has affected the film industry. He pointed out that cinema is bread and butter to many people like him, and the Coronavirus lockdown has certainly affected them. According to him, the most affected by the pandemic were the technicians and daily wage earners of the industry.

Further in the interview, Tovino Thomas cleared the air and shared that only 10% of people in the film industry are privileged, rest all are finding a way to make ends meet. He also hoped for the world to recover soon from the outbreak. In the interview, Tovino Thomas also expressed his faith in humanity and wished for the things to return to its normal pace soon. Last seen in Anas Khan and Akhil Paul's Forensic, Tovino Thomas has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali soon after the lockdown ends. The movie that marks the reunion of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after the stupendous success of Godha (2017) is reported to be a super-hero flick. The official poster of the forthcoming movie was recently released by the makers, amping up the excitement of the moviegoers.

Besides the following films, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

