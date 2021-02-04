Rana Daggubati Unveils First Look Poster Of Upcoming Romantic Film 'Dear Megha'

Rana Daggubati has impressed the audience with his versatility as an actor by essaying varied characters in all of his films so far. The actor’s upcoming romantic movie Dear Megha is highly anticipated by his fans. Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of the film. Scroll to check it out.

Dear Megha first look unveiled

While sharing the poster of his upcoming film, Rana Daggubati wrote in the tweet, ‘Thrilled to launch the official poster of this beautiful love story’. In the poster, a tear is seen rolling down the leading lady Megha Akash’s face. It appears from the poster that the plot of the movie is going to be an emotional one.

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi also shared the motion poster of Dear Megha through a tweet. In the tweet, he also congratulated Megha Akash and the entire team of the film. In the poster that he has shared, a piece of sombre music can be heard in the background as the frame focuses on Megha’s face.

Dear Megha is directed by Sushanth Reddy. Dear Megha's cast also includes Adith and Arjun Somayajulu. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the filming of the movie is almost complete, and the post-production is expected to begin soon. There is no official announcement regarding the release date of Dear Megha but this news can be expected soon as well.

Rana Daggubati's movies

The actor was a visual arts director before he ventured into acting. Rana Daggubati has starred in some of the blockbuster films. Some of his most popular of Rana Daggubati's movies are Bahubali, The Ghazi Attack, Housefull 4, Dum Maaro Dum and Baby. Some of his popular south-Indian movies are Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Leader and Nenu Naa Rakshasi. He also has a packed 2021 as several of his movies are expected to release this year like Kaadan, Madai Thiranthu and Virata Parvam. His upcoming multilingual film titled as Haathi Mere Saathi is also awaited by his fans. The film is based on the Forest Man of India, environmental activist Jadav Payeng. He also has won several awards for his performances in films.

Image courtesy- @ranadaggubati Instagram

