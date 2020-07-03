Rana Daggubati Says Independent Filmmakers Should Grab The Chance OTT Platforms Give

Rana Daggubati is one of the most loved actors in the south Indian film industry. He started his career in South Indian film industry but now has been seen in pan-Indian projects like Baahubali series and Housefull 4. He recently opened up on how the time has come for independent filmmakers to tell stories & shine on OTT platforms. He expressed this while he was talking at a CII Wellness and Lifestyle summit webinar on July 3. Read here to know more about it.

Rana Daggubati on the future is in OTT

In the statement given to media, Rana Daggubati expressed that the world is at the lowest in morale, economy, and many other things, and it is time for artists to tell inspiring stories and shine. He then added on how this is a moment where people can make a future, and overcome the problems that have happened due to the pandemic.

Read Also | 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser: Rana Daggubati Introduces Krishna's First Love; Watch

After this Rana Daggubati said, that the today new creative minds have the power to create, content with the help of with OTT platforms. He then added that there is no restriction for anything. The actor spoke about how talented people have a great opportunity to come forward and show their skills.

Rana Daggubati talked about how OTT platforms will be the voice of independent filmmakers and that there will be a lot of fun. He then added that movies in the theatres will always be a big spectacle and will stay the same but OTT is the change.

Read Also | Rana Daggubati Reveals Krishna's 'Babe' In New 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser; Watch

He was then asked about what he did in the time of the pandemic. Rana Daggubati said, “I felt the uncertainty would stay here for a long time, so I have immediately decided on a long term. I was sure we will not have films projects, so planned backwards, and we were able to create a pipeline of animation projects for next 2 years. I feel like I found another job quickly. Finding things that excite you means it doesn’t have to be big and doesn’t have to be like our main business."

Read Also | Rana Daggubati Commends Keerthy Suresh For Her Stellar Performance In 'Penguin'

The Chairperson, of CII-Lifestyle and Wellness Summit, Dr Jalachari then added on how it COVID-19 has been a wakeup call for all and has taught us to prioritise the things in our life. After this, he asked Rana on how this big break has affected the film industry. Rana Daggubati answered saying, “The large part of the film industry is working, all of the pre-productions happen online and don’t have to meet anybody in offices, even writing happens at home, story writing has become smarter, more efficient and creative.

Read Also | Rana Daggubati Talks About How 'Krishna And His Leela' Connects With The Youth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.