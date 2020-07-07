Miheeka Bajaj Shares A Glimpse Of Her Marriage Preparation With Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati's fans were elated when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. After he shared the official pictures with Miheeka, several members of the film fraternity and the die-hard fans of the Kaadan actor took to the comment section of the post and congratulated the couple. Rana and Miheeka will reportedly be tying the knot on August 8, 2020. It has also been reported that the couple might get married at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. Recently, Miheeka took to her Instagram and shared a story showing how she is getting ready for the marriage and how the preparation is going. Take a look at the post here.

Miheeka Bajaj shares a pic of the marriage preparation

On July 7, Miheeka took to her Instagram story and shared a pic where she was seen doing marriage preparation. In the picture, she shared a pic of the shoes she might be wearing at the ceremony. In the post, She wrote, "Thank you so much for these beautiful jootis!!!" and then tagged the makers of the shoe. Take a look at the post here.

Speaking about their venue, it is a lavish palace which was made for Nawab Sir Viqar-ul-Umra and it was renovated into a luxurious hotel a few decades ago. However, this has not been confirmed by the families of the stars yet.

According to a daily, the Bahubali actor's father Suresh Babu had earlier revealed that the marriage will be happening under the precautionary guidelines implemented by the government due to the ongoing pandemic. Rana and Miheeka also shared some stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony. Take a look at them here.

In an interview with another daily, Rana had expressed that there will be no changes in his life after he gets married. He also added that Miheeka is extremely supportive and makes things easier for him. On the work front, Rana will be next seen in Prabhu Solomon’s Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie has been titled Aranya and Kaadan in Telugu and Tamil respectively.

