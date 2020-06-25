'Krishna And His Leela' Releases On Netflix, Fans 'enjoyed Every Second Of The Film'

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things around the world. People have been advised to stay home to ‘break the chain’ and curb the disease. Considering this, many big films have resorted to OTT platforms to bring movies to viewers. Rana Daggubatti-produced film, Krishna and his Leela, recently released on Netflix and fans have been loving the movie.

Fans appreciate the film Krishna and his Leela

Numerous fans have been expressing on social media how well are they liking the movie. Several fans expressed how they loved the acting performance of the lead actors in the movie. Check out the tweets below.

Krishna and his Leela, wow just wow...This will reach places with Netflix...So good seeing my college GVP after long time..@ravikanthperepu @IamSeeratKapoor is stunning and @ShraddhaSrinath is a natural actor...a must watch rom-com. — Utthred Ragnarrson (@AneNenu1) June 25, 2020

While many fans enjoyed the movie, there were several fans who are waiting for the movie to release in other regional languages as well. A fan wrote that he does not know Telugu and is waiting for the Hindi version. Another fan appreciated the costumes in the movie and praised the costume designer of the film. Check out the tweets below.

@RanaDaggubati Bayya who is the costume designer for the Krishna and his leela movie. Fell in love with constumes bro...superb.. — praveenreddy (@praveen123199) June 25, 2020

Don't know telugu, will wait for hindi release. Since you are using name of Lord Krishna and reference to his Leela , I hope it will not be a negative or vulgar film. — सुनीश Sunish Sultania 🇮🇳 (@Sunish_Sultania) June 25, 2020

@IamSeeratKapoor Loved your performance from Krishna and his leela❤❤👌🏻 — akashrondi (@ursakashrondi) June 25, 2020

Details about Krishna and His Leela

The movie has been presented by the Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati. The movie has been produced jointly by Suresh Productions, Sanjay Reddy and Viacom18 pictures. The movie has been directed by Ravikanth Perepu and it marks his second directorial after Kshanam. The movie has been scripted by Ravikanth and Siddu. The cast of the film includes Seerat Kapoor, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath and Shalini Vadnikatti. Other than that, Shaneil Deo was the cinematographer and the music of the film was given by Sricharan Pakala.

On the work front

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor was last seen in Touch Chesi Chudu where she portrayed the role of Divya. The actor will be seen next in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. In the film Krishna and His Leela, she is being loved for her character Rukhsar.

On the work front, Sidhu Jonnalagadda has portrayed the character of Krishna in the film Krishna and his Leela. He was recently seen in the film Kalki where he portrayed the character of Sekhar Babu. The actor will be seen next in That Is Mahalakshmi, which will be released in the year 2021.

On the work front, Rana Daggubatti would be seen in a number of films in the coming year. Haathi Mere Saathi, Madai Thiranthu, 1945, Hiranya Kashyapa, Virata Parvam are the films that Rana will be seen in next. The actor was last seen in Housefull 4 as Raja Gama.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Krishna and his Leela Trailer

