SS Rajamouli Had Predicted That Rana Daggubati Will Get Hitched Before Prabhas; Read Here

South Indian star, Rana Daggubati recently surprised everyone with the news of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself with his fiancee and captioned it, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj" taking the internet by storm. Fans and celebs are pouring out wishes for the couple. But according to reports, director, SS Rajamouli had predicted this for Rana Daggubati long back saying he will get married before Prabhas.

SS Rajamouli's prediction for Rana Daggubati came true

On a popular Bollywood chat show, the host had asked SS Rajamouli who would get married first, Prabhas or Rana Daggubati. The director had replied confidently that it will be Rana. Explaining his answer, Rajamouli said that Prabhas will not get married first because "he is very lazy".

Further, SS Rajamouli added that Rana Daggubati lead a very "structured" life and he broke his life into structures like "1-10 years, 10-15 years, 15-20 years". Rajamouli added that marriage for Rana was a "box to be ticked". He also said that another reason that Rana Daggubati might get married first is because he is an extrovert.

Adding to this Rana himself said that during a certain time in the past, he wanted to get married simply because his close friends were getting married.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Is An Entrepreneur & Designer; Here's Her Net Worth

According to reports, Rana Daggubati's wife received a virtual proposal from the actor. Post this, he had shared the adorable photo of the two. Take a look:

Also Read: Rana Daggubati To Get Married By The End Of This Year, Reveals Father Suresh Babu

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's father, producer Suresh Babu, opened up about his son's engagement in a recent media conversation. He confirmed that news of Rana's engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. He also added that the couple will tie the knot at the end of his year and the preparation for the wedding has started during the lockdown.

Also Read: Where Did 'Baahubali' Actor Rana Daggubati And His Fiancé Miheeka Bajaj First Meet?

On the work front, SS Rajamouli hit the news earlier this year when he reportedly criticised the Oscar-winning film, Parasite. In a media interaction, he added that he fell asleep half-way through the black comedy thriller which is based on social disparity. He is also grabbing headlines for his upcoming movie, RRR.

RRR was slated to release in July 2020 but was postponed to January 2021. SS Rajamouli had recently revealed that the film has been postponed further due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The period action drama casts Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Alison Doody.

Also Read: Prabhas Movies To Binge-watch On Amazon Prime For A Great Weekend

Meanwhile Rana Daggubati'a last major on-screen appearance was in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4. He played the antagonist to Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. His is currently awaiting the release of his movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie is based on a real-life incident of elephant conservation and is directed by Prabu Solomon. Rana will also appear in the movie Virata Parvam which also casts Sai Pallavi and Priyamani. This movie is helmed by Venu Udugula.

Also Read: Prabhas Reveals How He Got The Swag On For "Enni Soni" Song From 'Saaho', Take A Look

Also Read: Prabhas-Anushka And Other Popular On-screen Pairs In Tollywood

Image credit: Rana Daggubati Instagram, SS Rajamouli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.