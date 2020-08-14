Rana Daggubati Wishes 'Venky Mama' On Completing 34 Years In Film Industry, See Pic

South Indian superstar Venkatesh is completed 34 years in the film industry today. He is also known as the 'victory hero' of Tollywood for his unmatched success ratio. He has proved himself as one of the finest Indian actors by playing diverse roles across genres. Actor Rana Daggubati took to his official social media handle and wished his uncle on completing 34 years in the film industry. Here is a look at Rana Daggubati’s Instagram wish for his uncle Venkatesh.

Rana wishes uncle 'Victory' Venkatesh on completing 34 years in the film industry

Rana Daggubati took to his official social media handle and shared a picture with uncle Venkatesh and Chaitanya Akkineni. In the picture shared by the actor, the trio is looking dapper in traditional Indian attire. All three of them are wearing long Kurtas in the picture as they smiled for the camera. The actor opted for an off white kurta while Chaitanya Akkineni went with a white one. Venkatesh rocked a black kurta as he accessorised his look with black aviators.

He posted a short caption to celebrate 34 years of Venkatesh in the film industry. Rana Daggubati captioned the picture as, “The Style, The Simplycity, THE VICTORY!! #VenkyMamaTurns34 🔥🔥🔥🔥#VictoryVenkatesh @venkateshdaggubati”. As he shared the picture, a lot of Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati’s fans took to the comments sections to show their love and support for Venkatesh. Here is a look at Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

Venkatesh's movies

The 59-year-old actor made his debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu on August 14 in 1986. Much to everyone’s surprise, the action drama did well at the box office. The movie also marked the debut of evergreen south Indian actor Khushboo. Since then, Venkatesh has gone on to feature in more than 70 movies as a lead actor. He has also played the lead role in two Hindi movies, Anari and Taqdeerwala. He is known for acting in content-driven movies more than the commercial potboilers.

Rana Daggubati's wedding

Rana Daggubati recently tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. The grand ceremony in Hyderabad was attended by his close friends and family. Prominent personalities from the film industry including Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun attended the wedding. Rana and Miheeka got married as per Telugu and Marwari rituals. V

enkatesh and Chaitanya Akkineni had also attended the wedding. He had earlier shared a picture with his father D Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Here is a look at the picture.

