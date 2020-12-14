Rana Daggubati Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Baahubali' Actor And His Movies

Fans of the actor Rana Daggubati have taken over social media to celebrate his birthday today on December 14. Rana Daggubati is a very famous actor who hails from the Telugu film industry and has given his fans many blockbuster hits. Some of his famous movies are - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Rudramadevi (2015), Ghazi (2017), and Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017). So on the special occasion of the actor's birthday, take this quiz to find out how well you know Rana Daggubati's movies and his other works:

Rana Daggubati Quiz - Questions

1) In which city is the actor born in?

Chennai

Mumbai

Banglore

Hyderabad

2) In which year did the actor debut in the film industry?

2009

2011

2008

2010

3) Which one of these is the first Hindi film that the actor starred in?

Dum Maaro Dum

Department

Baby

The Ghazi Attack

4) When did the film 'Arrambam' release?

2010

2011

2013

2020

5) Which members of Rana Daggubati's family are in the film industry?

His father

His grandfather

His uncle

All of the above

6) Rana Daggubati's wife is the owner of which of these studios?

Dew Drop Design Studio

Drop Design Studio

Lara Studios

None of the above

7) What role did the actor play in 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'?

Shiv Narayan

Joki Fernandes

Ganesh

BTech Babu

8) In which movie did the actor play the role of Shiv Narayan?

Leader

Dum Maaro Dum

Department

Baby

9) For which role did the actor dub in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Tony Stark

Brue Banner

Thanos

Ant-Man

10) In which movie did Rana rap for "Lights, Camera, Action"?

Action

Baby

Leader

Dum Maaro Dum

Rana Daggubati Quiz - Answers

Rana Daggubati is born on 14 December 1984 in Chennai. Rana Daggubati debuted with the film 'Leader' which came out in 2010. Rana debuted in Bollywood with 'Dum Maaro Dum'. 'Arrambam' released in the year 2013 and was the actors' Tamil debut. Rana Daggubati's father, grandfather and uncle are all in the film industry. Rana Daggubati's wife, Mihika Bajaj is the owner of Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana played the role of BTech Babu in 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'. Rana played the role of Shiv Narayan in 'Department'. This was a very important movie for Rana Daggubati's career. Rana dubbed for the role of Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. The movie is - 'Action'.

