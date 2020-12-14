Rana Daggubati Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Baahubali' Actor And His Movies

Quick links:
Fans of the actor Rana Daggubati have taken over social media to celebrate his birthday today on December 14. Rana Daggubati is a very famous actor who hails from the Telugu film industry and has given his fans many blockbuster hits. Some of his famous movies are - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Rudramadevi (2015), Ghazi (2017), and Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017). So on the special occasion of the actor's birthday, take this quiz to find out how well you know Rana Daggubati's movies and his other works:
Also Read | Rana Daggubati's birthday: Lesser-known facts about his superhit movie 'Baahubali'
1) In which city is the actor born in?
Also Read | Rana Daggubati's birthday: Movies you didn't know the 'Baahubali' actor was a part of
2) In which year did the actor debut in the film industry?
Also Read | Rana Daggubati turns 'BSF jawan' for 'Mission Frontline'; celebs say 'can't wait'
3) Which one of these is the first Hindi film that the actor starred in?
Also Read | Rana Daggubati brings his second guest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on his channel 'SouthbayLive'
4) When did the film 'Arrambam' release?
5) Which members of Rana Daggubati's family are in the film industry?
6) Rana Daggubati's wife is the owner of which of these studios?
7) What role did the actor play in 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'?
8) In which movie did the actor play the role of Shiv Narayan?
9) For which role did the actor dub in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
10) In which movie did Rana rap for "Lights, Camera, Action"?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.