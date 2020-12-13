Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About His Superhit Movie 'Baahubali'

Telugu film actor Rana Daggubati celebrates his birthday today on December 14. He starred as the main antagonist in film Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. The movie is about the kingdom of Mahismati, in which Shivudu falls in love with a young warrior woman. Later, he learns about the conflict-ridden past of his family. IMDb rating for Baahubali: The Beginning is 8.0 out of 10. Read lesser-known facts about the film on the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday.

Baahubali: The Beginning movie trivia -

Actor Rana Daggubati gained 33 kg of weight for Baahubali: The Beginning.

The director of the film, S.S. Rajamouli appeared in a cameo as a liquor merchant in the movie

It took 200 days to construct all the sets in the movie with 1000 men working on it per day.

Rana Daggubati's Baahubali took almost 3 years to complete the making.

20000 weapons are used in the entire movie.

Actor Prabhas postponed his marriage plans for this movie.

The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was the first choice to play Kattapa in the film.

It took almost 1 year for pre-production, which was the longest time for any Indian movie to date.

VFX of Baahubali cost more than 85 crore INR.

The gym equipment that Prabhas used for his workout during the film cost up to 1.5 Crores INR. He also met WWE fighters for the physique.

About Rana Daggubati's movies -

Rana Daggubati is known for his work in Telugu films, as well as Hindi and Tamil language films. He began his career by working as a visual effects coordinator in around 70 films. As a Visual Effects producer, he won the State Nandi Award for Best Special effects for the film Sainikudu in 2006.

Before he became an actor, he started his own production company named Spirit Media. He made his Bollywood debut in the film Dum Maaro Dum in 2011. He was recognized after his performance in the Telegu film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum in 2012. He was seen in movies such as Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and the others. Rana will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Kaadan. He is from one of the few actors who were able to achieve pan-Indian appeal.

