Rana Daggubati unveils 'Thank You Brother' poster, wishes luck to 'friend' Ramesh Raparthi

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati recently unveiled the first poster of the upcoming Telegu film Thank You Brother. The film which is helmed by Ramesh Raparthi stars Anasurya Bhardwaj and Ashwin Viraj as the main lead. The actor shared the poster and extended luck to the director and his friend Ramesh for the film.

Rana Daggubati unveils Thank You Brother poster

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the shooting of the film is complete and is currently in the post-production stages. The poster shows a mask lying on the ground outside a lift. Surprisingly, the title of the film also shows the image of a pregnant lady that may be hinting about the storyline which might be based on pregnancy.

Apart from unveiling the poster, the Baahubali actor a day earlier shared a small BTS video on Instagram that showed the team working tirelessly to finish the shoot. Apart from this, the video also documented a person asking people on the set to wear a mask while working. After requesting every person from the team to wear a mask, the person recording would say, “Thank you Brother.” Rana captioned the video with the name of the film.

Several fans of the film were quick enough to comment under the post and expressed their curiosity to watch the film. One of the users wrote, “Thank you handsome for the clip.” Another user wrote, “This is superb Rana sir.” A third user commented, “Really great reminder, nice work.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Well done brother.”

Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommireddy are bankrolling the project while Guna Balasubramanian is the music director.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati surprised the fans after he launched his own YouTube channel South Bay on November 9. The actor is all set to venture into content creation with his YouTube channel. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Twitter and informed that the channel will showcase multilingual stories from 10 seconds to 10 hours. It will also cover unscripted celebrity content, music, news, animation, fiction, and many more for the entertainment of the audience.

