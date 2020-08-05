Neil Young Sues Donald Trump's Campaign For Using His Songs At Events; Read Here

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has sued US President Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs at his campaign rallies. The 74-year-old artist has filed a lawsuit against the campaign as he made it clear that he does not want his music to be used for the events. Read on:

Neil Young sues Donald Trump

On June 20, 2020, the official Trump campaign reportedly used Neil Young’s songs. This has not gone well with the American-Canadian singer. Young has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Tuesday. He has filed it under copyright infringement act as the singer does not want his music to be used by a ''divisive un-American campaign of ignorance and hate''.

According to reports by PBS, the lawsuit by Neil Young is filed in the Manhattan federal court. The singer is looking forward to $150,000 in return as statutory damage for each infringement. It is also being reported that Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk are two of the most used songs by the campaigners.

The campaign has used the music on several occasions, most notably in the June 20 campaign in the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the lawsuit stated. Reportedly, the singer has come forward and has stated that he is not suing to disrespect rights and the opinions of Americans, who have the right to freedom and are free to choose whomsoever they see fit to rule the country. But he said that he 'cannot allow divisive people'.

He also added that the campaigners were told not to use the songs yet they ignored this request and went on to add these songs to benefit their campaign, regardless of the fact that they did not have the license to use the songs. New York attorney Ivan Saperstein has filed this lawsuit on behalf of the iconic singer. Neil Young has also taken to his official website to raise this violation of copyrights.

