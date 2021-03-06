Rana Daggubati Shares Jungle Anthem 'Shukriya'; Presents Fans With An Exciting Video

South Indian star Rana Daggubati recently took to social media to promote his next film Haathi Mere Saath, which has been scheduled to release on March 26, 2021. The actor shared a short clip from the Haathi Mere Saathi song, Shukriya, which is being loved by the audience around the country. Through the caption for the post, Rana Daggubati has asked his followers to watch the newly-released trailer right away and enjoy this catchy song. Fans have been flooding the comments section with compliments as they are quite excited about the film and its trilingual release.

Rana Daggubati shares a song from Haathi Mere Saathi

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to promote his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi, which will hit the theatres this month. The film was originally scheduled to release in March 2020 but had to be pushed due to the global pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The makers have now locked the March 26, 2021 date and have been promoting the project properly to ensure maximum turnover at the theatres.

In a recent post, Rana Daggubati shared the official video of the song Shukriya, which was originally released in 2020. The music video highlights the strong bond between the elephants of a forest reserve and Rana Daggubati’s character, Bandev. In the music video, villagers can be seen greeting and hailing Bandev for his immense contributions to the community. The catchy number has also been topped up with a fun dance number which rightly highlights the purpose of the song.

In the caption for the post, Rana Daggubati has mentioned that Shukriya is the jungle anthem and he has encouraged his fans to listen and revisit the song again as the film is all set to be released soon. He also asked his fans to watch the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi, which is all set to become the first trilingual film to release in 2021. Have a look at the post on Rana Daggubati’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about the upcoming film and its intriguing trailer. Some people have expressed their excitement as the release date is heading close while a few other people have used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at the comments here.

