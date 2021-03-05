Rana Daggubati Turns Painter And Gives A Glimpse Of His Artistic Side, See It Here

Rana Daggubati is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. The actor launched his Youtube channel last year called South Bay that is focused on creating diverse content. Not just acting and content creation, he has another hidden talent as well. However, not many people know that the actor is also into art and painting. One of the art pages on Instagram recently featured a painting done by the actor himself. For all the people who are wondering about Rana Daggubati's painting, here is everything you need to know about it.

Rana Daggubati turns painter

The Corona Quilt Project took to their Instagram handle and shared a painting done by actor Rana Daggubati. In the post shared on their Instagram handle, two digital paintings done by the actor can be seen. The beautiful paintings by the actor are bound to leave the netizens surprised and in awe of such hidden talent by the actor. One of the digital painting looks like a landscape view from a balcony. Picturesque mountains and an exquisite orange sky are seen in the painting.

On the balcony, a vintage chair and some flowers are seen accompanying what looks like a crow. Another digital painting gives a panoramic view of one of the rooms which also appear to be from the bygone era. As soon as the page shared the picture on their Instagram handle, artist and photographer Dia Bhhupal took to the comments section and tagged Rana Daggubati with heart emoji in the comments section. Here is a look at Rana Daggubati's painting.

Rana Daggubati's painting

Rana Daggubati's new movie Haathi Mere Saathi

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi. Rana Daggubati's new movie is a multilingual project whose trailer was released recently for the audience. Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie is set in the dense jungles and portrays the man-animal conflict between humans and elephants. The trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi showed the fight to prevent human intervention into the forest and to protect the elephants.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in April last year but it had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie are titled Kaadan and Aranya. The trailer was released in all three languages. Apart from Rana Daggbati, the movie features Pulkit Samrat, Shreya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The movie will release in theatres on March 26, 2021 Here is a look at Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie’s trailer.

