Rana Daggubati Shares Still From 'Aranya' To Celebrate World Elephant Day; See Pic

To celebrate World Elephant Day, on August 12, South actor Rana Daggubati shared a picture on the story session of his social media handle. Rana shared a still from his upcoming film, Aranya (Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi), in which he is seen in the get up of his character while an elephant is seen resting its trunk on Daggubati's shoulder. Keeping the caption short, Rana added a red-heart emoticon. Scroll down to take a look.

About Rana Daggubati's 'Aranya'

Interestingly, the Rana Daggubati starrer, which was slated to release on April 2, will now release on an uncertain future date due to the ongoing global pandemic. The upcomer will also feature Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The pan-Indian project is titled Kaadan in Tamil.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal and Raghu Babu will be seen playing other significant characters. The actioner has majorly been shot in the dense forests of Kerala, and the team wrapped up the shoot in December 2019. The Prabhu Soloman directorial will also have Zoya Hussain in a pivotal role. The upcoming film will highlight the sensitive issue of elephant abuse in India. The conflict will arise in the film when a corporate giant will threaten to destroy the jungle and the eco-system of elephants.

World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day, an annual celebration, is dedicated to the perseverance and protection of the world’s elephant population. The occasion aims to bring attention to the urgent plights of Asian and African tuskers. The day also holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, who consider elephants the ‘cultural heritage’ of the country.

Not only Rana Daggubati but Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Dia Mirza also took to their social media handle to raise awareness. Along with a picture, they wrote a thought-provoking caption. Randeep Hooda said, "These gentle giants are the regenerators of forests and makers of rivers" while Dia Mirza went on to share a lovely story of the safe passage for elephants and the Safe Habitation for Humans. Explaining the story in her caption, she also shared several pictures of the same.

