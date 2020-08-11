Rana Daggubati Unveils The New Logo For Hyderabad Football Club; See Video

Actor Rana Daggubati has been in the news for the past few days with his wedding on the charts. In October last year, the actor joined hands with Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri to become the co-owner of the Hyderabad Football Club. The club began its first professional season in October 2019. Rana took to his social media on August 11 to share a promo of the football club and unveil its new logo. Take a look at the video of the club's logo.

Rana Daggubati unveils new logo of Hyderabad Football Club

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram to share the video with his fans. The video features phrases like 'A New Vision', 'A New Team', 'A New Game' before unveiling the new logo. In the end, the words on the screen read 'A New Goal'. He wrote in the caption, "A new vision. A new identity. A new era. #HyderabadFC

Follow @HydFCOfficial". [sic]

Fans loved the new video and took to the comments section to react to it. Many fans congratulated the actor and wished the team luck for the new football season. As others dropped down heart and fire emojis in response to the video, many users congratulated the actor on his wedding.

Pune FC's last coach Phil Brown headed the team for its first season. Later, Albert Roca took over from June 2020. The team played its debut match in the Indian Super League (ISL) on October 25, 2019. They played against Atlético de Kolkata and suffered a defeat with the scores 5-0. They competed in the season in the 10th place and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Just a few days after announcing his wedding date, actor Rana Daggubati celebrated his pre-wedding rituals on August 7. The actor tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. The wedding was held in Hyderabad and was a private affair with the couple's close friends and family in attendance. The actor's cousin Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni also attended the wedding.

The duo first announced their engagement back in May. They had known for several years and were dating for a while before they announced their engagement. They managed to keep their relationship private and away from the media spotlight.

