Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Date Announced With New Poster

Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 which had to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Actor Rana Daggubati recently took to social media to announce the release date of the film with a new poster. The film will have a pan India release in three different languages and has been scheduled to hit the theatres on March 26, 2021. Rana Daggubati fans have been flooding the comments section with compliments as they have been waiting for the film to release for a long time.

Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi release date

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati recently took to social media to share an update on his upcoming action drama film, Haathi Mere Saathi. In the post shared, he has put together three different posters of the film which have been created for the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film audiences. The Tamil and Telugu cast has been kept the same but the Hindi film poster shows Pulkit Samrat in a pivotal role and is seen replacing Vishnu Vishal. The film is also called Kaadhan/Aranya and is expected to focus on the concept of man vs nature.

Rana Daggubati is seen as a nature-loving man who leads a simple life in a far off land. The poster also introduces Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain’s characters, who are expected to play important roles in the film. The poster also shows a bunch of elephants who are an important part of the film’s theme, as the name suggests.

In the caption for the post, Rana Daggubati has mentioned that the film Haathi Mere Saathi will hit the theatres on March 26, 2021. He has mentioned that the film will feature a thrilling tale on man vs nature and will focus on saving the elephants as well. He has mentioned that the trailer of Kaadan and Aranya will be released on March 3 while the Haathi Mere Saathi trailer has been scheduled for March 4. Have a look at Rana Daggubati’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have congratulated the actor over the development of the film. Some fans have wished him luck while a few others have used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

