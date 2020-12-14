Rana Daggubati's 'Viraat Parvam' First Look Poster Leaves Fans Stunned; See Post

Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to showcase his new look in his upcoming movie 'Viraata Parvam'. The Telugu actor looks dashing in his new avatar and fans are showering the post with lots of love. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same:

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's birthday: Lesser-known facts about his superhit movie 'Baahubali'

Rana Daggubati's first look in Viraata Parvam

Also Read | Rana Daggubati's birthday: Movies you didn't know the 'Baahubali' actor was a part of

In the picture, fans cans pot the actor dressed as a commander with a gun in his hands. The actor is also seen sporting his iconic beard and has a stern expression on his face. It seems like the actor is walking out of a war zone. The post was captioned - 'Already'.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati turns 'BSF jawan' for 'Mission Frontline'; celebs say 'can't wait'

Many fans and celebs liked the post and shared positive comments. While some fans just left 'Happy Birthday' messages as the actor is celebrating his birthday today, other fans commented that they 'couldn't wait' to see the film. Take a look at the comments the post garnered:

Pic Credit: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Also Read | Rana Daggubati brings his second guest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on his channel 'SouthbayLive'

Viraata Parvam is Rana Daggutbati's upcoming film. It is directed by Venu Udugula and is produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Fans will see Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, Priyamani and Nivetha Pethuraj, leading the Viraata Parvam cast.

Suresh Productions also took to Twitter to share the poster of the film. The tweet added - 'Presenting the first look of the lionhearted @RanaDaggubati from #ViraataParvam'. Take a look:

Many fans showered the tweet their love and support. One fan added that the poster was mind-blowing while other fans added that they were eagerly waiting to see the film. Take a look at the tweets:

à°…à°¦à°¿à°°à°¿à°‚à°¦à°¿ à°®à±Šà°¦à°Ÿà°¿ à°µà±€à°•à±à°·à°£à°‚. — Kadiri Nagamani (@kadirinag9) December 14, 2020

This is WOW ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ #HBDRanaDaggubati — Rana Daggubati Kingdom (@RanaKingdom) December 14, 2020

In terms of his previous work, the actor was last seen in Housefull 4. The movie came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It cast Akshay Kumar as Harry Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh as Roy Sinha, Bobby Deol as Max Sinha, Kriti Sanon as Kriti Thakral, Kriti Kharbanda as Neha Thakral & Rana Daggubati as Pappu Rangeela.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.