Rana Daggubati Shares Trailer Of Upcoming Film 'Kaadan' Co-starring Vishnu Vishal

The trailer of Kaadan, an upcoming tri-lingual film directed by Prabhu Solomon has been released. Kaadan, which translates to ‘Forester’, is based on the human-animal relationship signifying a deep and strong bond between the two. The Tamil film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and has been titled Aranya and also in Hindi as Haathi Mere Sathi and each version has slightly different cast members. The trailer of the film has been released on March 3 on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Rana Daggubati shared Kaadan Trailer

Rana Daggubatti shared the trailer on both his Instagram and Twitter handles. The trailer of the film begins with Rana Dagubbati, playing the role of a 50-year-old man who lives in a forest inhabited by elephants. The story deals with people from the city trying to occupy forest areas for their commercial projects disrupting the mobility of elephants causing conflicts between humans and elephants. Daggubatti and Vishnu Vishal’s characters fight for the protection of forests and elephants. In the trailer, Daguubatti makes it to the city and asks tough questions to police, media, and the forest minister encroaching the forest area.

Rana Daggubati wrote in the caption on his Instagram post, “Kaadan Official Trailer- When man's greed takes over, the jungle rises for an epic war. Will good win over evil? The battle has just begun”. He then added, “Watch the trailer of Kadaan(Tamil)” and revealed it was 2021’s first trilingual film. The film is slated to release on March 26, 2021. Many followers appreciated the trailer and called it "incredible", "amazing" and his fans wrote they were waiting for the movie. Check out the Kaadan trailer shared by Rana Daggubati below.

Know about Kaadan cast members and production

Kaadan cast members include Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead. Pulkit Samrat has replaced Vishnu Vishal in the film's Hindi version titled Haathi Mere Saathi. The film was announced in December 2017 and the first look of the film was released in January 2018. The film was initially slated to release on April 2, 2020, but it got pushed due to the covid-19 pandemic. The official teaser of the film was released on February 12, 2020.

The film has been shot extensively in Thailand, Kerala, and Delhi. Kadaan has extensive VFX sequences which have been done by Prana Studios, the same studio that worked for Hollywood films Life of Pi and Thor. The film began production when Prabhu Solomon wanted to bring the issue of animal abuse to light.

