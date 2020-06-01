Confirmed! Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj To Get Married On August 8

Rana Daggubati made headlines recently when he announced that he was engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. Rana's engagement took place reportedly in a ceremony consisting of only a few family members on May 21, 2020. Ever since the news of his engagement has come to fans' attention, they have been reportedly waiting to know when Rana Daggubati will tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj. Now, the actor's father, Suresh Babu has confirmed that Rana's marriage will take place on August 8, 2020.

Rana Daggubati's marriage

The Baahubali actor's father Suresh Babu was recently speaking to a leading news daily where he revealed that Rana will be getting married on August 8, 2020. Suresh Babu also stated that the ceremony will consist of only a few family members and will strictly follow the guidelines set by the government in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. As per reports, Rana Daggubati officially engaged Miheeka Bajaj in a Roka ceremony which took place at the actor's grandfathers' Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Image courtesy - Rana Daggubati Instagram

Recently, Rana Daggubati also spoke about Miheeka Bajaj in an interview with a news daily. He spoke about how for the first time he felt like he should tie the knot quickly. He expressed that when things are good, he doesn't think much and doesn't ask many questions, instead, he believes to go with the flow.

Rana Daggubati revealed that the bond between him and Miheeka Bajaj happened quickly and in the simplest manner. Rana also revealed that he shares many similarities with Miheeka, who was brought up in Hyderabad. She runs an interior decor and event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

The actor also spoke at length about his family's reaction to his decision to get married. He revealed that his family was shocked and extremely happy. Rana's family wished for him to get married for a very long time and he believes that his family was just waiting and anticipating the day he would let them know about his marriage plans formally. In conclusion, Rana Dagubatti said that it was a moment of joy for everyone in his family.

