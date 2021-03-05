Remember When Rana Daggubati Said Working With Director Prabhu Solomon 'is Not Easy'?

Rana Daggubati relayed his experience while working with director Prabhu Solomon for his upcoming film Aranya, and the Bahubali actor said that working with Solomon was ‘not easy’ as the director was a perfectionist and the movie demanded a lot from its actors. The actor further said that working under Prabhu Solomon was something akin to a life lesson and he had learnt more from him than he had learnt in the last 10 years of his career in the film industry. Daggubati said that because the director was a taskmaster he managed to bring out the best in his actors.

Rana Daggubati related his experience working with Prabhu Solomon

Talking about a particular experience, Rana Daggubati said in an interview with The Asian Age that Prabhu Solomon would give the actors rough dialogues and have the actors memorise them which he would change the next day. He said that the director would want the actors to perform perfectly in all of the three languages that the film was being shot in. The shooting would start in Tamil and then they would move to shoot the scene in Telugu. Director Prabhu Solomon would tell Rana that he had done really well in the scene as it was in his native language and would then have him reshoot the scene in Tamil to recreate the exact same intensity and feel. He said the same would go for other languages as well.

Rana Daggubati further said in the same interview that one particular shot could go up to 30 times to ensure perfection from everyone involved in the scene. Daggubati also told the interviewer that they shot for 200 days in various jungles including the jungles of Thailand because Prabhu Solomon demanded it. Daggubati gave credit to Solomon by calling him the greatest teacher he has ever had in his life. He said that Solomon had taught him life-lessons in a way no one had ever taught him below and made him realise the importance of nature and wildlife.

Daggubati recalled Solomon telling all on the set that it was originally "nature" who took care of everyone but now man was changing things by taking control of nature. He reminded them that things could go terribly wrong if man would not change his ways soon and let nature be as it was. Daggubati said this made him feel more intensely about the film and the script as he realised it was a lesson that he could help people learn. Aranya release date has been set for March 26, 2021, in three Indian languages.

