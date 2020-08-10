Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu And Other South Celebrities Who Had Exciting Weekend

It is the fifth month when the world is still fighting the global pandemic and most places in India are still under lockdown. But, despite the crisis and the challenges being faced by the actors, they seem to be adapting to the ‘new normal’. Here is what South celebrities were up to this weekend.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular actors in the South movie industry. This weekend, the actor tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and recent fiancé, Miheeka Bajaj. On August 8, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of himself posing with his father and the popular South movie maker Suresh Babu, and his paternal uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati. The three are dressed in Indian clothes, ready to attend the wedding functions. The actor captioned the post, “Ready!! 💥💥💥”.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, born on August 9, 2020, turned 45 years old this year. The actor spent his birthday, that came on this weekend, doing something good for the planet. On August 9, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a video compiling of a few pictures where the actor can be seen taking up the #GreenIndiaChallenge on his birthday. His caption read, “There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday💚 #GreenIndiaChallenge

‪I pass this on to @jrntr, Vijay & @shrutzhaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries😊 I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! Thanks to @mpsantoshtrs garu for taking the initiative. #HaraHaiTohBharaHai”.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is a fairly active South celebrity on social media. The actor spent his weekend picking up the painting brush and brushing his skills after ages. On August 9, 2020, he took to his official Instagram handle to post a picture of the bike he painted during his free time this weekend. His caption read, “Thanks to marie ! I picked up a paint brush and paints after probably high school 🤔 Naturally it had to be a car or bike ! Perfect ode to #7yearsofNPCB @sameer_thahir @sunnywayn @balahijam @palomamonnappa @ena1996gemini @rex_vijayan @girishgangadharan #feelinglikeaschoolboy #mostfunwithpaint #daddyduties #bringingthebestoutofme #pappamarietime #npcb #rider”.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a very popular name in the South movie industry. The actor spent her weekend goofing around with a child, singing Shruti Haasan's song Edge. On August 9, 2020, Shruti Hassan took to her official Instagram handle to post a monochromic video of a child singing the song on the top of his voice. She captioned the video, “This TOTALLY made my Day🖤🖤🖤🖤this little rockstar over here giving me the best compliment ever 😁💖🥰 Thankyou for sharing this with me @githanjalis”.

Rakul Preet Singh

Apart from being a great actor, Rakul Preet Singh is also known for being a fitness enthusiast. The actor spent her weekend working out at her home gym with her brother. On August 9, 2020, Rakul Preet Singh posted a video of the two siblings gaining some muscles at their home gym together. She captioned the video, “Pumping it up 🤪 when home is a gym or gym is at home 💪🏻 #siblingtraining @amanpreetoffl”.

