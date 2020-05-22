Rana Daggubati's Soon To Be Mother-in-law Discloses Details About The Roka Ceremony

On May 21, 2020, Rana Daggubati stated that the couple has made it official by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony. It has been reported that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony was held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati’s grandfather D Ramanaidu’s memorial is located in the studio. After both the sides of the family got together, Rana Daggubati’s soon to be mother in law spoke to the news portal and revealed details about the ceremony.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka

Miheeka Bajaj’s mother Bunty Bajaj disclosed what took place in the Roka Ceremony. She told a news portal that the Bajaj family is a Marwadi family and that Roka is one of the traditions that they follow before the wedding. She also said that the Roka is the first function after which the wedding festivities begin.

While talking about Rana Daggubati and her daughter Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony, she stated that the day began with a small in house puja of lord Ganpati. The puja was followed by the Roka ceremony. During the Roka ceremony, they apply tilak to the groom and the families exchange sweets.

Miheeka Bajaj’s mother stated that during Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony they discussed wedding dates and are already in the process of finalising the date for the big day. She also stated that everyone is very excited about the wedding. Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu, cleared the air by telling a news portal that the couple had a Roka ceremony and that they did not have an engagement ceremony.

Rana Daggubati’s father also revealed that it was a small gathering with close friends and family members only. He also stated that the Roka ceremony is from the girl’s side to make things official. Rana Daggubati’s father stated that both the sides of the family and extremely happy.

Rana Daggubati’s father told the same news portal that they have not decided if the couple should host an engagement ceremony or directly host a wedding or a reception. He also stated that the functions of the wedding will begin soon and that the details about Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will be shared with the public as soon as the dates are finalised.

