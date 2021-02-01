'Sex And The City' To Have COVID-19 As Part Of Revival; Reveals Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is all set to star in the upcoming Sex and the City revival season. Lately, the actor has been dropping cues and prompts about the show. Similarly, in her recent interview with Vanity Fair, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that COVID-19 will 'obviously' be a part of the storyline as the lead characters live in New York City.

Sex and The City to show pandemic in revival

The actor further added that the storyline will not only include the coronavirus pandemic as a part of the storyline, but also reflect on the changing relationships once the friends disappear. Talking about the script, Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair on Friday morning that she has great faith that the writers are going to examine it all. Sarah also mentioned that she is excitedly waiting for the scripts. She shared that the show has added some new writers. Talking about the same, Parker shared that the new writers will infuse the series with new life experiences, political world views, and social world views.

Sex and The City's new season will feature ten episodes. Sex and The City cast Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be seen reprising their roles of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. However, as addressed earlier by Sarah, Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role of Samantha in the reboot.

On January 11, Sarah Jessica Parker socially announced the Sex and the City revival season. The series is all set to release on television by 2021. Talking about the same, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a promo clip of the series. Announcing the big news, she said, "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ". In this promo clip shared by Sarah, one can spot a glimpse of the busy streets of New York City.

The promo showcases glances of buildings, bridges, and ports of the city. The video also says, "And just like that... The story continues...". As mentioned in the caption, Sex and The City's new season will premier on HBO Max. Sharing the promo video on Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker wrote, "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ #AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter". Check out Sex and The City's promo video.

