Rani Chatterjee Shares Second Poster Of Her Bhojpuri Film 'Shriman Shrimati'

Popular Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee recently shared the second poster for her upcoming movie Shriman Shrimati. The actor is known for movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. Rani Chatterjee was even a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She rose to fame after featuring in Mastram, which was her very first Hindi Web Series. Read on to know more about Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee's Shriman Shrimati movie poster.

Rani Chatterjee shares Shriman Shrimati poster

Rani Chatterjee shared the poster on Instagram and wrote "आज मेरे जन्मदिन के मौके पर मेरी आने वाली फिल्म श्रीमान श्रीमती का दूसरा पोस्टर (second poster) आप लोगों के सामने सांझा कर रही हू उम्मीद है आप लोग आज मुझे जिस तरह आशीर्वाद देंगे उसी तरह मेरी आने वाली फिल्म को भी आशीर्वाद देंगे पोस्टर कैसा लगा जरूर फीडबैक दें और शेयर करें और प्यार दे." Meaning - Today, on the day of my birthday, I am sharing the second movie poster for my upcoming movie Shriman Shrimati, hoping that everyone would give me their blessings in future as well for my upcoming movie. Rani Chatterjee predominantly works in Bhojpuri cinema, while she had featured in her first Hindi series called Mastram, a while ago on MX Player. Take a look at the poster.

The movie is being distributed under B4U motion pictures in association with Brown eye entertainment. Sandeep Singh and Ajay K Ojha are the producers of the film. Shriman Shrimati cast includes actor Aditya Ojha as the main lead opposite to her in her upcoming Bhojpuri film. Chatterjee has many movies lined up for future releases including Bhojpuri films like Lady Singham, Chotki Thakurain, Kasam Durga Ki, Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri as well. Here is the first poster of the film.

Rani Chatterjee was already a popular name in the Bhojpuri cinema with many regional hits at the box office. However, she gained more prominence after featuring in her very first web series called Mastram on MX player. The Anshuman Jha starrer series released on MX Player, on April 30, 2020. The show tells the story of a writer, named Mastram, who is from a tiny village in India. Though he is passionate about his writing, no publishers are willing to publish his stories. However, Mastram eventually meets a printing press owner who advises him to write erotic fiction.

