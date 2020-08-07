On Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh's Birthday, Rani Chatterjee & Amrapali Dubey Post Wishes

Bhojpuri actor, Anjana Singh celebrates her 30th birthday today. She was born on August 7, 1990, in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion of her birthday, two of her best friends, Rani Chatterjee and Amrapali Dubey wished her on social media. Here's what they said.

Rani Chatterjee and Amrapali Dubey wish Anjana Singh on her birthday

On Anjan Singh's birthday, Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram story to wish the Bhojpuri actor. She posted a series of photos from their moments together and also added two captions talking about their bond. Not only this, but she also reposted a wish from her and Anjana's fan. Take a look at their posts:

Similarly, Amrapali Dubey also wished on Anjana Singh's birthday. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a photo along with the caption "Wishing you a year full of love and success â£ï¸ happy birthday @anjana_singh_ ðŸ¥°". Take a look:

Anjana Singh took to her Instagram account to post pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. She donned a white cotton dress with multicolour stripes and accessorised her outfit with a floral tiara. Her family members were also a part of the celebrations.

For the video, Anjana Singh added the caption, "Happy Birthday ðŸ¥³ to me ðŸŽ‚ðŸ’ž#Best Birthday Ever ðŸ˜˜ love my family ðŸ’ž". For the photos, she said, "#beautifulbirthdaypics #familyiseverything ðŸ’žðŸ’#blessedðŸ™ Thank you so much everyone ðŸ’ž♥ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ»". Take a look:

Anjana Singh is also hailed as the 'lady Rajinikanth' of Bhojpuri film industry. She is known for her acting skills and amazing dance moves. Anjana has several hit songs and movies to her name like Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz.

Anjana Singh has spent more than a decade in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with many famous directors and producers. She is also one of the highest-paid female actors in the industry. Anjana also won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for her movie, Jigar in 2018.

