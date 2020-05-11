Mastram Web Series Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Mastram is a brand new web Series that was recently released on MX Player, on April 30, 2020. The show tells the story of a writer, named Mastram, who is from a tiny village in India. Though he is passionate about his writing, no publishers are willing to publish his stories. However, Mastram eventually meets a printing press owner who advises him to write erotic fiction. The show then depicts how the young writer deals with his day to day life and his eventual rise to fame.

Mastram Cast

Anshuman Jha as Mastram (Rajaram)

Anshuman Jha plays the leading role of Mastram, the small town writer. Anshuman Jha is a renowned film and theatre actor who is best known for his role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Some of his other popular works include Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, No Fathers in Kashmir, and Pari. Back in 2010, Anshuman Jha was even named one of the top ten best actors of Bollywood by Rediff.

Tara-Alisha Berry as Madhu

Tara-Alisha Berry is another popular film and theatre actor. She has also worked in multiple Telugu films, one Bengali short film, and a Tamil feature film. Some of her most popular works include A1, 100% Love, and The Perfect Girl. Tara-Alisha Berry plays the role of Madhu in the recently released Mastram Web series.

Aakash Dabhade as Gopal

Aakash Dabhade has played supporting roles in numerous Hindi films. He has featured in films like 3 idiots, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Stree, Article 15, and Housefull 4, though he never played a leading role. In Mastram, Aakash Dabhade plays the role of Gopal, who is Rajaram's (Mastram) friend.

Jagat Singh Rawat as Mama

Jagat Singh Rawat is primarily a TV and theatre actor who has also worked in numerous films. he featured in some blockbuster hits, such as Commando - A One Man Army and No One Killed Jessica. In Mastram, he plays the role of Rajaram's 'Mama'.

Rani Chatterjee as Raani

Rani Chatterjee is a rather popular and well renowned Bhojpuri actor. She has featured in several Bhojpuri movies including, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. Rani Chatterjee was even a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Mastram is her very first Hindi Web Series, in which she plays the role of Raani.

