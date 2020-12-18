Rashami Desai 'misses' Her Dalhousie Trip; Shares A Series Of Throwback Pics And Videos

On December 17, 2020, Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures and videos from her Dalhousie trip. In her first picture, she looked beautiful wearing a black coloured top with a mustard coloured jacket and black trousers. She wore minimal make-up and posed for the camera while enjoying the serene beauty. She also shared a video of the serene beauty of Dalhousie.

Rashami Desai shares throwback pic on her IG handle

Also read: Shaheer Sheikh And Rashami Desai Ready To End 2020 With A Bang

In her second picture, she wore a yellow coloured tee and a bomber jacket and paired it up with a pyjama. She completed her look by wearing a pair of sunglasses. The place tagged in the post is Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. She captioned the post as, “I wish I could just rewind time and live one of the best trips of my life, once again! From the Chilly Vibes to the Bright Sunlight, I miss everything! A BIG THANKS to @hulutravelco for curating this trip for me and making sure that I was safe and sound! P.S. Can we do this again?” with a sun and heart-eyed face emoticon.

Also read: Rashami Desai's Fans Gush 'Mirchi' After She Shares Photos Of Her Shoot With Amit Khanna

As soon as the pictures and videos were uploaded, Rashami’s fans were quick to like the post and shared lovely comments. A user commented, “You are so cute and beautiful mithuuuuu. We love you” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one penned a long caption as, “Wowwww you smile make7s me feel better and happy and my love my dear my heart you are looking amazing and beautiful and gorgeous love you so much and lots of love from Nepal” with several blue coloured hearts. A fan commented, “InShaAllah. You can Rash” with a pair of red hearts, while another fan simply called her ‘beautiful’ in the comments.

Rashami loves to travel places and explore new things. She is also an active Instagram user, thus she often shares snippets from her travel journeys. On December 3, 2020, she shared several pictures from her Dalhousie trip. She posed wearing all-white outfit and seemed content while enjoying the serene beauty. The place tagged in the post was Flower Valley. Her caption read, “Wandering where the WiFi is weak and the sun rays are strong! @hulutravelco Thank You for curating this much needed getaway!”

Also read: Rashami Desai Has A Rib-tickling Response On Having An 'Ideal Life Partner'; Watch

Image Source: Rashami Desai Instagram

Also read: Rashami Desai Shares Pics From Her Bikini Shoot In Lonavala; Fan Says 'living Mermaid'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.