Rashami Desai's Fans Gush 'Mirchi' After She Shares Photos Of Her Shoot With Amit Khanna

After taking the internet by storm with pictures of her bikini shoot with celebrity photographer Amit Khanna, television actor Rashami Desai has shared a streak of other gorgeous pictures from her indoor shoot with Khanna in Lonavala. Apart from the outdoor pool shoot, Rashami had turned muse for the photographer for an indoor shoot as well wherein she rocked a stunning outfit which received heaps of praise from everyone. Soon after giving fans a sneak-peek into her shoot at Madh Island for a reality show, Rashami has caught everyone's attention yet again with her bold yet beautiful look.

Rashami Desai's photos from her Lonavala shoot get a thumbs up from fans

While fans couldn't get over her neon look which comprised a high-slited neon yellow gown, thigh-high neon orange boots and quirky burger earrings for a shoot in Mudh Island, Rashami Desai has treated her ardent fans with yet another bold look on Instagram. Earlier today, i.e. December 8, 2020, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of photographs from her indoor shoot with Amit Khanna in Lonavala. In the pictures shared by her, Rashami looked like a million bucks as she donned a black tube top which she paired with knitted nude-coloured pants from 'VOSKI'.

The 34-year-old accessorised her look with statement hoops and a gold bracelet from 'Trinketz By Cynthia'. The Naagin 4 actor rounded off her look with nude makeup and smokey eyes with bold lips and opted for a curly hairdo. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Rashami added a chilli emoticon in the caption of her post which led to fans gushing 'Mirchi' in the comment section of her post.

Check out Rashami Desai's Instagram post below:

Not so long ago, Rashami Desai had set social media ablaze with her bikini pictures from her pool photoshoot with ace photographer Amit Khanna. In the pictures shared by her earlier, she sported a sheer bodycon dress over a hot pink bikini which was quick to go viral on the internet and soon made headlines as well.

Take a look:

