'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma & Rashami Desai Hooked Onto Their Phones; Vijayendra Shares Proof

The leading ladies of Naagin 4 have been hooked onto their phones while being on set for their serial. The video was shared by Vijayendra Kumeria on his stories where he pointed out their phone use on set. The actor thus hinted that the actors are constantly on their phones during shoots and thus jovially poked fun at them for doing so.

Fans of Naagin 4 are delighted to know that the shooting for their beloved serial has finally begun. The teaser of the upcoming Naagin series created a huge buzz and therefore audiences are eager to watch the serial again, according to a news portal.

Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai hooked on to their phones

Taking to Instagram, Vijayendra Kumeria shared a story in which Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma both can be seen completely immersed in their phones. The two actors who play pivotal roles in Naagin were least bothered about what is going on around them as they were completely into their devices.

Sharing the video, Vijayendra jovially tagged them as phone lovers. Both Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai can be seen getting ready for the upcoming shot as both the actors were seated amid their make-up preparations. The crew behind them appeared to be setting up the shot before going ahead for a take.

This jovial video by Vijayendra was loved by all and thus made fans crack up watching what goes on behind the set, according to a news portal.

Soon enough, Nia Sharma and Rashami both reposted the video saying that Vijayendra too is using the phone to record them. However, their responses were later deleted after Vijayendra's story was deleted as it had completed 24 hours of being online.

However, the three are known to constantly be up to something and often have fun while on set. Fans often love to watch the relationship between the actors and are also eager to catch a glimpse of their life behind the sets. Naagin 4 is all set to return to television on July 18.

The makers have revealed that the show will soon feature a grand finale and thus will pave the way for Naagin 5. Fans of the show are quite excited to see a bunch of new faces in the cast line up, according to a news portal.

