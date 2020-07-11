Rashami Desai's Week Was All About Being Productive While Staying At Home; Check Out

Rashami Desai has been self-isolating with her family for months now. The actor, this week, gave a glimpse of how to be productive by being in the comfort of our houses. Her short film Tamas released and she was widely loved by fans. She was also seen giving interviews and attending meetings. Here's a look at what Rashami Desai was up to this week.

Rashami Desai's 'Tamas' released

Rashami Desai recently entertained the audience with a short film Tamas. The actor was featured alongside Advik Mahajan. The film released on July 7, 2020, on Youtube channel called Humaramovie. The description of the movie read, "During these testing times we have faced isolation, loneliness and even desperation. But life always finds a way and relationships can develop in the unlikeliest of places. This is a story of one such relationship." Tamas is made by Advik Mahajan.

Rashami Desai talks about discrimination in the industry

Television actor Rashami Desai mentioned the downfalls of being a TV actor in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. She recalled incidents where several casting directors and designers would look down upon her as she is a TV star. Rashami Desai, in the interview, raised concerns over situations she was rejected by the casting directors as she was a TV star. She further elaborated on the discrimination faced by TV actors like her in the industry. Rashami Desai talked about celebrity designers who would not give her their couture as she was a TV celebrity.

Rashami Desai calls Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a personal loss'

In an interview with an entertainment portal, television actor Rashami Desai spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a personal loss for her. The actor mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput was a close pal. She further said that they lost touch eventually due to work and got involved in different projects.

Rashami Desai further spoke about him and said that she was proud of his progress in the industry. The actor also added that the kind of respect and love she has for him is not something that she would like to discuss. While adding that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a personal loss for her, Rashami Desai mentioned about how reality is an illusion created by the world.

Rashami Desai's 'home jugaad'

Rashami Desai's latest Instagram post is all about 'desi jugaad'. In the picture, Rashami is seen attending a video call, sitting on a couch. The actor made sure to keep the laptop at the right height by stacking two dustbins underneath.

This is not all, the actor is also seen wearing a formal shirt for her meeting while she is seen wearing shorts for comfort. This seems to be the perfect way to make sure the laptop camera gets one's right angle during a video call. Adding a caption to the post, Rashamai Desai wrote, "Kya jugaad hai mera 😛 #WorkFromHome be like.. 🤙🏻😎#ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai #Jugaad" (sic). Take a look:

