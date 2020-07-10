Rashami Desai Hones Her "home Jugaad" Skills In Latest IG Post, Watch Hilarious Video Here

Many people are learning new skills during the lockdown. It seems television actor, Rashami Desai is also one of them. Recently she posted a picture showing how she skilled herself in doing "home jugaad". Here's what it is about.

Rashami Desai's 'jugaadu' skills

On Rashami Desai's Instagram, the actor recently posted a picture where she flaunted her new skill. It seemed the actor has learnt how to do "home jugaad". In the picture, Rashami is sitting on a couch and attending a video call on the laptop. To make sure the laptop is at the right height, she stacked two dustbins on top of each other.

Rashami Desai is also dressed formally in a shirt but is sporting a pair of shorts underneath knowing the camera will not be able to capture that. This seems to be the perfect way to make sure the laptop camera gets one's right angle during a video call. Adding a caption to the post, Rashamai Desai wrote, "Kya jugaad hai mera 😛 #WorkFromHome be like.. 🤙🏻😎#ItsAllMagical #RashamiDesai #Jugaad". Take a look:

Although Rashami Desai stayed indoors during most part of the lockdown, recently she returned to the sets to shoot the final episodes of Naagin 4. She plays the role of Shalakha in the fantasy daily soap and is pitted against Nia Sharma's Brinda. She will also feature in Adhvik Mahajan's short film, Tamas.

Recently on Instagram, she shared the BTS pictures from the shoot of Tamas. In the pictures, Rashami could be seen dressed in white salwar kameez and draped the dupatta as a veil such as the likes of a Muslim woman. Take a look:

Rashami Desai also shared the motion poster and the first poster from Tamas. The movie is said to be based on social discrimination. Adding a caption to the latter, she wrote, "घोर तमस है चारों और, शायद ज़्यादा रौशन होगी भौर । Releasing on 7-7-2020". See post here

A few days earlier, Rashami Desai had also shared a fun video of her dancing at home. Dressed in a white off-shoulder crop top and orange slit skirt, she grooved to the dance number, Kamariya. Here's a look at the video.

