Rashmika Mandanna Enjoys A Gorgeous Sunset In Mumbai, Calls Experience 'insane'

South-Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has has enchanted moviegoers because of her stellar performances in films. The actor is currently in Mumbai to start the shooting of her Bollywood debut movie Mission Majnu. She has taken to her Instagram stories to share updates from her time in the city. Recently, she shared a picture of a beautiful sunset she witnessed. She also described her experience as 'insane'. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Ankita Konwar Shares Throwback Maldives Vacay Video With Milind, See Mind-blowing Caption

Also read | National Youth Day: Ayushmann Khurrana Urges To Put An 'end To Violence Against Children'

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys sunset in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna is in the city and took to her Instagram story to share the picture of the sunset she got to witness. In the caption of the story, she wrote, 'I've been here for quite a few days now and I finally got to witness this absolute beauty! Like just see that man. Insane.' She also added an adorable sticker of a surprised bunny in her story as well.

In the following Instagram story, she uploaded a picture of herself looking dreamily into the camera. In the caption of the story, she wrote, "Ok now that's over... take a sec to look at my face also". She is seen wearing a pink sweater in the picture. Rashmika is wearing light makeup and has painted her lips in the same shade as her sweater.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She frequently shares her gorgeous pictures fro her photoshoots on social media as well. Recently, she showed fans that she purchased a swanky new car. She also thanked them for their support.

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood movie is looked forward to by her fans as well. Mission Majnu is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood movie is based on the real events which took place in the 1970s. Mission Majnu cast includes Siddharth Malhotra as the male lead. The story of the movie is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Bathega. Some of the most popular of Rashmika Mandanna's movies are Dear Comrade, Chalo, Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika’s upcoming movies are Pogaru and Pushpa.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Flaunts His Back Tattoo Which Reads 'Om Namah Shivay'; See Pic

Also read | 'Death In Bollywood' Documentary Traces Controversial Jiah Khan Case; Airs On BBC Two

Image courtesy- @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.